Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCEP. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 270.2% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($74.73) in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $59.70 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.