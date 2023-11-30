Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 171,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 104,892 shares.The stock last traded at $91.17 and had previously closed at $92.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.