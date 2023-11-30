Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,263 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.54% of Casey’s General Stores worth $140,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.22.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

CASY stock opened at $273.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.13 and a 12 month high of $286.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

