Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 6,768,837 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,565,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,768,837 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.39% of Alphabet worth $5,933,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,126 shares of company stock worth $23,365,557. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $134.99 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $141.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

