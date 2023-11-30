Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Cable One by 4.7% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 0.7% during the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Cable One by 12.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth about $996,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 42.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 88,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,932,000 after buying an additional 26,485 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Price Performance

CABO stock opened at $537.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $589.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $635.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.92. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $519.23 and a fifty-two week high of $861.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $10.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.40 by ($2.62). Cable One had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $420.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cable One in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $868.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cable One

Cable One Profile

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.