Brokers Issue Forecasts for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.97. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$72.60 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$59.36 and a twelve month high of C$82.90. The firm has a market cap of C$36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$65.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.48.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 40.23%. The company had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.12 billion.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.86, for a total transaction of C$135,720.00. In other news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.86, for a total transaction of C$135,720.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.98, for a total value of C$215,562.50. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.543 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.18%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

