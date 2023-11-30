Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,690 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.46% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $66,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAH. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.13.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 1.2 %

BAH stock opened at $124.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $87.99 and a 52-week high of $130.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.68%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

