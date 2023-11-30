Bloom Burton Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) – Bloom Burton raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 28th. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.84) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.91). The consensus estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.87) per share. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.28) EPS.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS.
XENE stock opened at $33.75 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.72.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $116,350,000. Braidwell LP lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,137,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,487,000 after buying an additional 589,000 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,827,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,423,000 after buying an additional 556,715 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,143,000 after buying an additional 552,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $21,150,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
