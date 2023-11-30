Blackstone Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.86 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Blackstone in a report issued on Tuesday, November 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.89. The consensus estimate for Blackstone’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blackstone’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $111.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.31 and a 200 day moving average of $99.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Blackstone has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $116.78.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 498.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,631,000 after buying an additional 10,238,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Blackstone by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Blackstone by 43.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,877,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,150 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,339 shares of company stock valued at $11,200,486 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

