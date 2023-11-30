Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 40,407 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 95.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 40,407 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in UniFirst by 187.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in UniFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 1,345.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 607 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on UniFirst in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

UniFirst Price Performance

UniFirst stock opened at $170.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.77. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $150.50 and a one year high of $205.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.80.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. UniFirst had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.26, for a total value of $1,044,112.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,054.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Profile



UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

