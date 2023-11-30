Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,191 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,567 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in UiPath by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 164,798 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in UiPath by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,790 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PATH. DA Davidson increased their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on UiPath from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Macquarie increased their target price on UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.84.

UiPath Trading Up 4.8 %

PATH opened at $19.89 on Thursday. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $20.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $287.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $1,638,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 779,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,771,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,143,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,414,439.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $1,638,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 779,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,771,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,000 shares of company stock worth $4,784,200. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc.

