Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Veracyte by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VCYT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Veracyte Price Performance

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $25.73 on Thursday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $32.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $90.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.78 million. On average, research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

