Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,396 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Q2 by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Q2 by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Q2 by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Q2 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Q2 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $37.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.07 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. Analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $716,499.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 404,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,982,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 46,786 shares of company stock worth $1,517,133 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QTWO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.

Read Our Latest Report on Q2

About Q2

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.