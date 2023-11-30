Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New $258,000 Investment in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in TTEC by 76.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 127,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 55,284 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of TTEC by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TTEC by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,330,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the period. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

TTEC Stock Performance

TTEC opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average of $28.27. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $602.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.88 million. TTEC had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 18.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. TTEC’s payout ratio is 120.93%.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

