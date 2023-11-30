Bessemer Group Inc. Has $359,000 Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,188,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,663 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,744,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,097,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FirstEnergy

In other news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. TheStreet lowered FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 0.47. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

