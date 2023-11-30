Bessemer Group Inc. Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $1,142,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,833,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $427,975,000 after buying an additional 101,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $304,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $304,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,869 shares of company stock worth $863,199. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $233.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.48. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $241.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

