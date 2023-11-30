Bessemer Group Inc. Has $330,000 Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Garmin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth $551,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth $4,144,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $120.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.22 and its 200-day moving average is $106.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $122.27.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

