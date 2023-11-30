Bessemer Group Inc. Has $313,000 Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 97.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 26.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 23.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

Globe Life Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:GL opened at $120.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.39 and a 200-day moving average of $111.58. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.78. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $102.23 and a one year high of $123.85.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $282,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $282,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $79,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $1,790,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,851 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,212. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

