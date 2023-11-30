Bessemer Group Inc. Has $281,000 Stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 9,706.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LKFN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after buying an additional 128,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,843,000 after purchasing an additional 35,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,943 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,882,000 after buying an additional 238,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,602,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $55.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.71. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $79.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $51.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

Insider Activity at Lakeland Financial

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director M Scott Welch acquired 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,841.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 183,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,345,959.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LKFN shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.