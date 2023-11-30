Bessemer Group Inc. Has $263,000 Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1,731.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the period. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AM. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of AM opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.38. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.23 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 18.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.29%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.