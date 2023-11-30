Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 5,372.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 135,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,345,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter worth about $533,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CNS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Activity at Cohen & Steers

In related news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $504,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,697.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

CNS opened at $58.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.56. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $78.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $123.74 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

