Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 3,917 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX stock opened at $53.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.82. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $248,877.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.