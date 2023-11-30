BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.93.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $51.06 on Friday. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.86%. The business had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

