Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BECN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 467.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 301.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,969,000 after purchasing an additional 637,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $23,585,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2,604.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 374,478 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,963,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,261,000 after buying an additional 318,382 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BECN shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $168,264.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,392.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 46,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $2,935,950.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,218,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,771,141.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $168,264.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,689 shares in the company, valued at $679,392.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $80.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.14. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.48, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $87.46.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.31. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

