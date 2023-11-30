Barbara K. Allen Sells 470 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
DHI opened at $127.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.65 and a 200-day moving average of $116.34. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.69 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 6.62.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 20,711 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,519,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.78.
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
