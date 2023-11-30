Barbara K. Allen Sells 470 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DHI opened at $127.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.65 and a 200-day moving average of $116.34. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.69 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 6.62.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 20,711 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,519,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.78.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

