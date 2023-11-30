Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.42), reports. The firm had revenue of C$8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 10.89%.
Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$59.71 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$55.20 and a twelve month high of C$74.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.94.
Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 66.35%.
About Bank of Nova Scotia
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.
