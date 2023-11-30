Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 17,849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 22,682 shares.The stock last traded at $2.85 and had previously closed at $2.81.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth $32,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at $63,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

