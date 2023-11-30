AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 964,900 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the October 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 931.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

AVROBIO Stock Performance

AVROBIO stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $1.93.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO ( NASDAQ:AVRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). Equities analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.