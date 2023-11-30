Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the October 31st total of 90,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Auddia Price Performance

Shares of AUUD opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.83. Auddia has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.54.

Get Auddia alerts:

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auddia in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AUUD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUUD. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Auddia by 103.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Auddia by 4,981.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Auddia during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Auddia in the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Auddia by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Auddia

(Get Free Report)

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.