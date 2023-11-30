Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Short Interest Update

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,300 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the October 31st total of 492,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ATAT opened at $17.88 on Thursday. Atour Lifestyle has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $29.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 42.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,971,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 767,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after acquiring an additional 415,498 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 376,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 67,855 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 369,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 249,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.61% of the company’s stock.
Atour Lifestyle Company Profile
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Atour Lifestyle
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Are Zscaler’s results good enough to fuel its rally beyond 100%?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Is Beyond an overlooked e-commerce winner?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Tesla nears a major breakout as it releases the Cybertruck
Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.