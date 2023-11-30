Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Short Interest Update

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,300 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the October 31st total of 492,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAT opened at $17.88 on Thursday. Atour Lifestyle has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $29.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 42.57.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,971,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 767,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after acquiring an additional 415,498 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 376,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 67,855 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 369,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 249,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.