Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Atlas Engineered Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 29th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Atlas Engineered Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Atlas Engineered Products’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Atlas Engineered Products in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Atlas Engineered Products Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of CVE AEP opened at C$1.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$59.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.06. Atlas Engineered Products has a 12-month low of C$0.68 and a 12-month high of C$1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22.

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$11.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.90 million. Atlas Engineered Products had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 12.25%.

About Atlas Engineered Products

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, and windows in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

