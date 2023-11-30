Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Capital Power Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital Power in a report issued on Tuesday, November 28th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.89. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 13.68%.

CPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.36.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at C$36.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.70. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$35.11 and a 12 month high of C$50.28.

Capital Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Further Reading

