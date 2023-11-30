Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Short Interest Up 95.4% in November

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,100 shares, a growth of 95.4% from the October 31st total of 163,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astec Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 65,426.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,319,000 after buying an additional 473,033 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,262,000 after buying an additional 354,483 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,297,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,816,000 after buying an additional 178,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after buying an additional 161,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASTE. StockNews.com cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Astec Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Astec Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average of $43.98. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $28.97 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.77 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Featured Stories

