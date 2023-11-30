ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the October 31st total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ASP Isotopes Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPI opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.74 million and a P/E ratio of -4.09. ASP Isotopes has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $2.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of ASP Isotopes

In related news, Director Todd Wider purchased 94,844 shares of ASP Isotopes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $91,050.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 494,844 shares in the company, valued at $475,050.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,702,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc, a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry.

Featured Stories

