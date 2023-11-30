ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the October 31st total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
ASP Isotopes Trading Down 7.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ASPI opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.74 million and a P/E ratio of -4.09. ASP Isotopes has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $2.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95.
ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of ASP Isotopes
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,702,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ASP Isotopes
ASP Isotopes Inc, a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ASP Isotopes
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Are Zscaler’s results good enough to fuel its rally beyond 100%?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Is Beyond an overlooked e-commerce winner?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Tesla nears a major breakout as it releases the Cybertruck
Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.