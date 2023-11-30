Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the October 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTW. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $42,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $67,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Further Reading

