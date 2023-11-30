Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Aris Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 27th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aris Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Aris Mining alerts:

Aris Mining Price Performance

Aris Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc (NYSE: ARI) is a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and an indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc, a leading global alternative investment manager with approximately $433 billion of assets under management at September 30, 2020.

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.