ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ARB IOT Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBB opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. ARB IOT Group has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $5.40.

Get ARB IOT Group alerts:

ARB IOT Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors.

Receive News & Ratings for ARB IOT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB IOT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.