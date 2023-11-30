Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aquaron Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aquaron Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aquaron Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aquaron Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. Terrapin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aquaron Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Aquaron Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,252,000. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Aquaron Acquisition alerts:

Aquaron Acquisition Stock Performance

Aquaron Acquisition stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. Aquaron Acquisition has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $11.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51.

About Aquaron Acquisition

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the new energy sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aquaron Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquaron Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.