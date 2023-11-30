Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Update

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the October 31st total of 104,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 483,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.14. As a group, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

