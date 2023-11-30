AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Short Interest Update

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the October 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
AppTech Payments Price Performance
APCXW stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. AppTech Payments has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56.
AppTech Payments Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AppTech Payments
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Is Beyond an overlooked e-commerce winner?
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Tesla nears a major breakout as it releases the Cybertruck
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
Receive News & Ratings for AppTech Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppTech Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.