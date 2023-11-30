AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Short Interest Update

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the October 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

AppTech Payments Price Performance

APCXW stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. AppTech Payments has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56.

AppTech Payments Company Profile

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant services offer financial processing for businesses to accept cashless payments, such as credit cards, automatic clearing house, and wireless payments.

