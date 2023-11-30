Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,869 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth $14,510,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,442.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 873,466 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at $6,196,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at $5,538,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 983.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 549,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

ARI stock opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 38.78, a current ratio of 38.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently -2,333.33%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,485 shares in the company, valued at $704,741. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.