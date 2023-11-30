APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,525,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,534 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.07% of APi Group worth $68,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APG. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in APi Group by 386.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APG opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.40. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.01, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 2.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on APi Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $4,548,315.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,057,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,732,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

