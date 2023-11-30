Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stake Lessened by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,059 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $34,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AON in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AON. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.08.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON opened at $322.14 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $280.89 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $325.27 and its 200-day moving average is $326.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

