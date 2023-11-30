Analysts Offer Predictions for Cool Company Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CLCO)

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cool in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the company will earn $2.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Cool’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share.

Cool Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CLCO opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40. Cool has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cool

About Cool

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $809,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Cool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Cool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,472,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Cool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Cool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 20.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

