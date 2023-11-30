Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 464.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 46.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 44.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Longbow Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.14.

Allegion Price Performance

Allegion stock opened at $104.59 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $128.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.