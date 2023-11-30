Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,387,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 16,297,872 shares.The stock last traded at $29.35 and had previously closed at $29.37.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFRM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $496.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.48 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affirm by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Affirm by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

