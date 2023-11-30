8,141 Shares in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,900,000 after buying an additional 16,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,453,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,314,000 after purchasing an additional 93,539 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 594,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,479,000 after acquiring an additional 361,525 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of KWR opened at $177.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.30 and its 200-day moving average is $176.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $138.67 and a 12-month high of $216.45.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $490.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.61 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

