42,379 Shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of EDU opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.27. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 0.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDU
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New Oriental Education & Technology Group
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Is Beyond an overlooked e-commerce winner?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Tesla nears a major breakout as it releases the Cybertruck
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.