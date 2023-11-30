42,379 Shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EDU opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.27. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 0.55.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.33. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

