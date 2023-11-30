1,872 Shares in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 72,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 47,922 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 549.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 43,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PII. StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

PII stock opened at $85.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.15 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.64 and its 200 day moving average is $109.47.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.71. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. Polaris’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

