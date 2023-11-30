180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,700 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the October 31st total of 126,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNF. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in 180 Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 180 Life Sciences stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 million, a PE ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.63. 180 Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78.

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

